Lynchburg police investigating robbery at Moore’s Country Store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at the Boonsboro Road Moore’s Country Store Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Boonsboro Road for a report of a robbery.

Officers said a black male obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot. At the time of the incident, the suspect was reported to be wearing a black beanie, black rag around his face and blue jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.