Man charged with DUI, hit and run after hitting pedestrian, two parked cars in Lynchburg

Jessica Jewell, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is facing multiple charges after Lynchburg police said he hit two parked cars and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the 1500 block of Monroe Street for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 48-year-old Alvin A. Mosley, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, DUI and operating an uninsured motor vehicle without payment of fee.

