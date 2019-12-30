Search warrant reveals how Carroll County mother of three died

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A search warrant is revealing more about how 30-year-old Cassandra “Lauren” Bolen died.

The mother of three was allegedly murdered by her husband just days before Christmas.

An autopsy completed on Dec. 24 revealed that the cause of death was strangulation.

Deputies arrested Bolen’s husband, Marcus Bolen, 36, of Hillsville, in connection with her death after obtaining warrants for murder and felony child neglect, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.