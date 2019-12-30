What’s News Today for Monday, December 30, 2019

ROANOKE, VA – Advocates and activists for gun rights, gun control, racial justice, jails and immigration will talk about a possible coalition for government accountability. They're meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Gainsboro Library in Roanoke. This is the second meeting this month. The issues for discussion include the Governor's proposed gun legislation and sanctuary cities, jail reforms and conditions and urban renewal.

A place for people to go when it gets cold. The Warming Center of Martinsville and Henry County opens today. It's partnering with Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Martinsville to provide a safe, warm overnight stay for the homeless when temperatures are below 35 degrees. They will get somewhere to sleep, a warm meal, snacks, personal care items and other supplies. A facebook post says they've been working over the last month to finalize the plans with insurance, inspections and facilities but are still looking for volunteers.

You still have time to register for the Roanoke 100 Miler, an annual program where you track your activity level every day for 100 days. The goal is to reach 100 miles or 50 hours of exercise. You have the chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of giveaways and gift certificates each week. https://www.playroanoke.com/roanoke-100-miler/