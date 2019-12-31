Dance into 2020: The health benefits of ballroom dance

SALEM, Va. – Learn something new, knock out New Year health goals and put on your dancing shoes.

American Dance Centers in Salem is owned by Ken Kinchen and for decades he’s taught a variety of ballroom dances.

Kinchen even taught 10 News reporter Megan Woods a few moves, but stresses that his classes aren’t just about fancy footwork.

Ballroom dancing is an exercise that has cardiovascular benefits and can help with weight loss.

For the New Year, American Dance Centers has a few deals to get you started. Online, there’s a deal for six, 20 minute private lessons for $99. This deal is good for singles or a couple.

They have a separate deal on billboards across the Roanoke Valley that you can mention when you register.

