Deputy grants Franklin County girl’s Christmas wish

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – In Franklin County, Operation Christmas Tree helps dozens of families each year.

This year, rather than a new toy, one girl wanted a deputy to bring his or her car to her house for a visit with her.

Just before Christmas Day, Franklin County Deputy Morgan Funck made that wish come true.

Funck stopped by the family’s home and not only visited her but spent time with all of the kids at the home.

“Their faces told the story. They were all so excited to see me when I arrived. I may have been as excited as they were," said Funck. “I had them get in my cruiser, turned on the blue lights. I talked about the car’s equipment and what I carried on my duty belt. We had a wonderful stay.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the children Funck visited.