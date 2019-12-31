Firefighters put out couch on fire at Danville’s Astoria Hotel North

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to Danville’s Astoria Hotel North Tuesday morning for a report of a couch on fire.

Authorities say crews responded just after 7 a.m. when they found some light smoke coming from room 25 on the second floor of the hotel, located at 1030 Piney Forest Road.

Once they forcibly entered the room, crews found a couch on fire and were able to control the fire by around 7:15 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that one room, which sustained moderate smoke and heat damage.

People were staying in the room but were reportedly not inside at the time of the fire.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire was started by discarded smoking materials.