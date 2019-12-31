Roanoke activists consider new government watchdog group

ROANOKE, Va. – Some people are looking to form a new coalition for government accountability.

It was born from the last Roanoke City Council meeting when people packed the house for three major causes; second amendment sanctuary status, jail re-form, and the Dumas Legacy project.

Seeing their similarities in their plights against council, Martin Jeffery, a previous mayoral candidate, co-organized a group to band the causes together in hopes of making progress.

“We have a council that is not trying to lead to solve the problems, the come and allow us to speak about it but then they tell us what they’ve already decided. So this is about all of us coming together and focusing on what we agree too," Jeffery said.

The group met on Monday and attracted a small crowd. It plans to meet again next week and decide where to go from here.