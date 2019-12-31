Roanoke airport seeing more and more people flying

ROANOKE, Va. – Through 11 months of 2019, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has nearly had more passengers than all of 2018.

November 2019 saw 62,779 passengers fly, compared to 60,708 in November of 2018 an increase of 2,071 passengers.

Year-to-date passenger traffic is up 8.1% versus 2018 with 657,880 passengers served this year compared to 608,338 in 2018.

In total, 660,836 passengers used the airport in 2019.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue through 2019, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2016, 2017 and 2018,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it, which has led to carriers adding more capacity and hopefully new destinations. Robust air service is a critical component for economic growth in the region. Using our existing air service is the only way we will get more air service. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

The airport offers nonstop service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York (LaGuardia), Philadelphia, and Washington (Dulles), as well as weekly flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.