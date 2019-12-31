Roanoke County police now using tool that entangles suspects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County police officers now have a new, less than lethal tool.

10 News first told you about the BolaWrap in March, when the company demonstrated how to use it for several law enforcement agencies.

It's a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a tether at 435 miles per hour to entangle a person 10 to 25 feet away.

The county now has two of the devices, six officers trained as instructors and about 30 officers certified to use them.

"It just allows us to add something else for us to minimize the amount of force we end up having to use to keep us safe and keep the suspect or citizen safe as well," Roanoke County Police Officer Kevin Cahoon said.

Roanoke County officers haven't had to deploy the BolaWrap yet.

They hope to get more devices and every officer trained.