Roanoke man thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex, ends up arrested, police say

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Authorities arrested a 40-year-old Roanoke man who believed he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Christiansburg, according to police.

On Tuesday, Jason Robert Francisco was charged with two counts of using the internet to solicit sex with a minor.

The charges are the result of an undercover operation by the Christiansburg Police Department.

According to authorities, Francisco had internet chat conversations with an investigator who was posing as 13-year-old girl. During the course of those conversations, he arranged to meet “the girl” in Christiansburg for what police called, “sexual purposes.”

Police identified Francisco through a subsequent investigation and he was arrested after arriving at a meeting place agreed upon during the chat with the undercover investigator.

He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.