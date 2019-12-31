What’s News Today: New Year’s Eve celebrations, Christmas tree recycling

ROANOKE, Va. – Recycle your Christmas trees in Martinsville. Now through January 17th, place your un-decorated trees at the back of the curb and crews will pick it up. The trees will be ground into mulch.

The city of Danville will pick up Christmas trees as well. Place them at the curb for pick-up on your normal yard waste collection day. You can also take it to the compost and mulch facility on Airport Road, free of charge.

VDOT will lift lane closures and suspend work zones for holiday travel starting at noon today. The closures and work zones will return at noon on Thursday.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Noon. This family friendly event features 100,000 bouncy balls being dropped at noon. There’s also inflatables, entertainment, face painting and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Admission is $11 per person with children under two free.

Ring in the new year in downtown Roanoke at the Big Lick Downtown Countdown. Enjoy the entertainment, games, food and the Star Rise at midnight. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The festivities get underway starting at 7:30 p.m.