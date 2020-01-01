Investigation underway after police chase end in crash

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash early New Years Day.

On Wednesday, just before 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were patrolling in the area of Jefferson Avenue SE and Salem Avenue SE when officers saw a motorcycle driving recklessly on the sidewalk in that area.

A chase started after the motorcycle left scene, heading towards Williamson Road NE. Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed in the 700 block of Williamson Road NE, near the Berglund Center.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Per departmental policy, the Virginia State Police has been contacted to conduct the crash investigation.