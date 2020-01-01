49ºF

Local News

Meet our area’s New Year’s Day babies

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Montgomery County
Left: Daughter of Rebecca and David Stanley Right: Levi Austin White (LewisGale/Centra)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s New Year’s Day, meaning some families are kicking off 2020 welcoming a new member to the family!

At 1:42 a.m., Levi Austin White was born to Amy Terry and Barrett White at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Levi Austin White born Jan. 1, 2020, to Amy Terry and Barrett White in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The baby boy weighs 3 pounds, 11 ounces and is doing well, according to the hospital.

Across the region’s LewisGale hospitals, this baby girl, the daughter of Rebecca and David Stanley, of Radford, was the first baby born.

Daughter of Rebecca and David Stanley, born Jan. 1, 2020, at about 11:30 a.m.

She was born at 11:30 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

She has two older siblings.

About the Authors: