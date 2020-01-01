Meet our area’s New Year’s Day babies

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s New Year’s Day, meaning some families are kicking off 2020 welcoming a new member to the family!

At 1:42 a.m., Levi Austin White was born to Amy Terry and Barrett White at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

The baby boy weighs 3 pounds, 11 ounces and is doing well, according to the hospital.

Across the region’s LewisGale hospitals, this baby girl, the daughter of Rebecca and David Stanley, of Radford, was the first baby born.

She was born at 11:30 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

She has two older siblings.