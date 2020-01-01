What’s News Today: Welcome to 2020, end of Christmas displays

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is your last day to see the Christmas Tree displays at the Hotel Roanoke. You can vote for your favorite tree with a donation. Fashions for Evergreens is a fundraiser for United Way of Roanoke Valley. Over the last five years, it has raised more than $43,000.

Take a First Day Hike at a Virginia State Park. All state parks are offering free parking today. Natural Bridge State Park and Holliday Lake State Park will offer two special hikes, one in the morning, the other in the afternoon. There’s a 1 p.m. hike at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

Today is the last day for Illuminights. More than 40,000 people have walked through the display of more than 500,000 lights at Explore Park. The walk of lights is a fundraiser for Explore Park and Center in the Square. WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia will release a Bald Eagle today. It was found in November in Chatham. A medical examination found the bird had an enlarged heart and exposure to lead. After a month-and-a-half of rehab, it will be released at 1 p.m. from Leesville Campground near Gretna.

Join the Star City Striders for a New Year’s Day run to the Mill Mountain Star. A group picture will be taken at the top of the mountain at 9 a.m. About 100 people took part last year.