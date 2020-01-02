27-year-old woman arrested, charged with abduction and other crimes after Roanoke County shooting
Stewart faces six charges in connection with the shooting
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old Roanoke County woman faces multiple charges after a shooting in the county.
On Dec. 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Skyview Road, less than a mile away from Interstate 81 Exit 137 onto Route 619.
Officers found a gunshot victim, who was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The next day, the suspect, Catlyn Stewart was found where she was arrested without incident.
Roanoke County police charged Stewart with:
- Abduction
- Malicious wounding
- Discharging a firearm within an occupied building
- Attempted robbery
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.
She is being held without bond at the Roanoke County Jail.
