27-year-old woman arrested, charged with abduction and other crimes after Roanoke County shooting

Stewart faces six charges in connection with the shooting

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Catlyn Stewart
Catlyn Stewart (Roanoke County Jail)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old Roanoke County woman faces multiple charges after a shooting in the county.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Skyview Road, less than a mile away from Interstate 81 Exit 137 onto Route 619.

Officers found a gunshot victim, who was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The next day, the suspect, Catlyn Stewart was found where she was arrested without incident.

Roanoke County police charged Stewart with:

  • Abduction
  • Malicious wounding
  • Discharging a firearm within an occupied building
  • Attempted robbery
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

She is being held without bond at the Roanoke County Jail.

