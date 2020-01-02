27-year-old woman arrested, charged with abduction and other crimes after Roanoke County shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 27-year-old Roanoke County woman faces multiple charges after a shooting in the county.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Skyview Road, less than a mile away from Interstate 81 Exit 137 onto Route 619.

Officers found a gunshot victim, who was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The next day, the suspect, Catlyn Stewart was found where she was arrested without incident.

Roanoke County police charged Stewart with:

Abduction

Malicious wounding

Discharging a firearm within an occupied building

Attempted robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

She is being held without bond at the Roanoke County Jail.