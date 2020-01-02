'Armed and dangerous’ Danville man wanted after New Year’s Day domestic violence shooting, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man they believe shot a woman early on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to Sovah Health Danville at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday after a woman who had been shot in the leg arrived for treatment

The 25-year-old victim told authorities that she was shot in the parking lot of Kickback Jack’s on Crown Drive. She was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and later released.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Maurice Demetrius Metts shot the woman.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possess firearm by a convicted felon

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Metts is currently at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.