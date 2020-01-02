Henry County man connected to multiple thefts arrested mid-break-in, sheriff’s office says

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County man is in jail after being caught red-handed, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 1, deputies responded to Keepsake Storage on Greensboro Road in reference to a breaking and entering in progress.

Authorities detained Bradley Franklin Ferguson, 40, of Ridgeway, inside the storage facility compound without incident.

Through further investigation, a search warrant was executed at 2034 Rives Rd. in Martinsville, where the sheriff’s office said it recovered numerous items connecting Ferguson to multiple other break-ins, as well as grand larceny cases, in the Greensboro Road area of Henry County.

Ferguson is charged with two felony counts of grand larceny, one felony county of breaking and entering and a count of possessing burglary tools.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

All other cases that are related to Ferguson will be directly indicted at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers Program at 276-632-7463.

