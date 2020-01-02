Three charged after police chase through Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people are facing charges after authorities say they led officers on a chase through Lynchburg.

Authorities say an officer tried to stop the car at the intersection of US-29 North and Carroll Avenue around 1:10 Thursday morning.

The chase reportedly went through the city and ended on Hendricks Avenue. Once the car stopped, authorities say Taylor Foster, a passenger, ran away but was detained by an officer after she ran into the woods.

Foster, 25, had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She has also been charged with obstructing justice, resisting arrest, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.

The driver, 49-year-old Wesley Booker, has been charged with felony eluding, improper registration, altered tags, running a red light, running a stop sign and driving on a revoked license.

The second passenger, 25-year-old Ernest Shifflett, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to removing, altering, etc. the serial number or other identification on a gun, and third offense petit larceny.