What’s News Today: Art contest, lane closures

ROANOKE, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will hold an organizational meeting following November's election. Ronald Scearce won re-election with Vic Ingram joining the board for the first time. They will elect a chair and vice-chair and appoint members to committees.

The Virginia Lottery kicks off its “Thank a Teacher Art Contest” today. Artwork, created by students in K-12 public schools could appear on thank-you notes that will be given to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. You have until the end of the month submit your child’s artwork online. Winners receive $2,000 for their school’s art department and a $150 gift card.

DMV Connect returns to Lynchburg City Hall. The outreach program aims to help those who may not be able to travel to a DMV office. You can get drivers’ licenses, ID cards, titles and registrations. DMV Connect will set up in council chamber from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lane closures and work zones will return to highways across Virginia today at noon. They were lifted on Tuesday for New Year’s travel.

Liberty University’s hockey team leaves today for an eight-day trip to Finland. This is the fifth cultural exchange trip for the team, having visited Sweden, Russia, Latvia and East Asia in the past. The team will speak to youth there and lead hockey clinics.

Virginia Educators will attend today’s State Senate and House budget meetings, demanding more money for education. They are expected to talk about the impact of underfunding. They say the governor’s $1.2 billion proposed increase is not enough to restore funding and teacher pay to pre-recession levels.