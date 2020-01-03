Meet Myla: First baby born in Wythe County in 2020

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Myla Davies, weighing 8 pounds and 3.4 ounces, is already making history in Wythe County.

She was born at 12:47 p.m. on Wed, Jan. 1, earning her the title of the first baby born at Wythe County Community Hospital in 2020.

Parents Aron and Deanna Davies said they chose to wait until delivery to learn the baby’s gender. Myla is the couple’s sixth child.

“Our other children were on pins and needles awaiting news of what “Bump” (our nickname for Myla the last 9 months) would be, and we’re quite happy to welcome her into the family,” said Deanna Davies. "What a way to celebrate a New Year!”