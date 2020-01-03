49ºF

Public input sought on how to spend $625 million to improve I-81

Money is from fuel tax in I-81 corridor

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of millions of dollars have been set aside to make improvements to Interstate 81.

Now, the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input on how to the $625 million.

These funds are the result of dedicated funding, which includes a 2.1% regional motor fuel tax along the I-81 corridor.

