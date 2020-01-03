Pulaski County offering reward after finding 19 windows smashed at vacant elementary school

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Authorities discovered 19 windows smashed at a local vacant elementary school just days after Christmas.

Pulaski County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of whoever is responsible for the vandalism at Newbern Elementary School.

Damages are estimated to be around $5,000, and county officials say they’ve already spent around $2,700 to secure the building.

The building is empty, but the county uses it for storage and training exercises, officials say. The property is one of the county’s economic development properties, with a prospective tenant lined up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or send them a Facebook message. You can also call their anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.