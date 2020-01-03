Three dirt bikes stolen from Lynchburg dealership

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for a dirt bike stolen Friday morning from a Lynchburg dealership.

At 8:22 a.m., officers responded to Honda Suzuki of Lynchburg on 12th Street for a report of three stolen dirt bikes.

Sometime overnight, at least one person entered the business and walked away with them, according to police.

Officers recovered two dirt bikes that had been hidden, while a red and white Honda dirt bike is still missing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161.