What’s News Today: Officer promotions, local county accomplishments

ROANOKE, Va. – Sentencing takes place for the Lynchburg man, accused of killing an Appomattox County woman in 2018. Marquie Williams pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Lisa Henderson. The 22-year-old went missing in Appomattox County in April 2018. Her body was found five days later in Campbell County. Williams shot her in the back several times after he found out she wanted to end their relationship, according to prosecutors.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s will hold a promotion and pinning ceremony today. Sheriff Mike Miller will recognize several members of the sheriff’s office. Miller took over as sheriff on January 1.

Botetourt County will hold its first-ever State of the County Address today. County leaders will talk about accomplishments from the past and look ahead at projects for the future. Speakers will include the Board of Supervisors chair, county administrator and superintendent.