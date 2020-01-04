Local deputies secure school buildings before students come back from holiday break

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As some students are enjoying their finals days of winter break, Lynchburg’s law enforcement is making sure students are coming back to a safe building.

Every day while out serving warrants, deputies with the Lynchburg City Sheriff’s Office are also conducting perimeter checks at all the elementary schools in the city.

It’s a part of their first step program that allows them to build connections with the students.

Deputies say they go around tugging every door, look for vandalism and look through all the windows.

“So as long as we’re looking after it and making sure things are secure and safe, we’re guaranteeing when these kids come back they know there’s a place to come back to. It’s safe for them,” said Sgt. John Hunley with the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, students will be welcomed back by sheriff deputies and community leaders for the annual Men 2 School program.