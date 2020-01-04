Lynchburg police searching for suspect after two people shot at McDonald’s

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are actively searching for the person who shot two people at a McDonald’s in Lynchburg on Friday evening.

There is no word on their condition.

Police responded to the shooting at the McDonald’s located in the 2100 block of Wards Road at 6:21 p.m.

This McDonald’s is across the street from where a man was stabbed on Thursday night in the parking lot between Subway and Koto Japanese Steakhouse. It’s not clear if these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.