Police arrest Lynchburg man wanted on more than a dozen charges
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A suspect wanted on more than a dozen charges now is in custody after a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Wards Road.
Lynchburg police said just before 3 p.m. Saturday, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, officers arrested 35-year-old Andrew Mills Cox on several outstanding warrants. He’s facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hit and run
- Eluding
- Reckless driving, speeding 20+ mph
- Driver not stop; unattended property damage >$250
- Driver not stop; unattended property damage < $250
- 2 counts of Reckless driving; parking lot of church and/or business
- Driving while revoked
- Fictitious Plate
- Illegal U-Turn
- Fail to obey traffic sign
- Crossing double yellow line
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Fail to signal when turning
- Possession of Marijuana
The investigation is ongoing.
