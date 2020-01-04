Police arrest Lynchburg man wanted on more than a dozen charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A suspect wanted on more than a dozen charges now is in custody after a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Wards Road.

Lynchburg police said just before 3 p.m. Saturday, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, officers arrested 35-year-old Andrew Mills Cox on several outstanding warrants. He’s facing the following charges:

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Hit and run

- Eluding

- Reckless driving, speeding 20+ mph

- Driver not stop; unattended property damage >$250

- Driver not stop; unattended property damage < $250

- 2 counts of Reckless driving; parking lot of church and/or business

- Driving while revoked

- Fictitious Plate

- Illegal U-Turn

- Fail to obey traffic sign

- Crossing double yellow line

- Unregistered motor vehicle

- Fail to signal when turning

- Possession of Marijuana

The investigation is ongoing.