Restaurant owner speaks out after man stabbed near Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The manager of a Lynchburg restaurant is speaking out after a woman allegedly stabbed a man near his business.

Tommy Nguyen wants people to know the stabbing did not happen inside Koto Japanese Steak House on Wards Road.

Lynchburg police said that shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, a man was stabbed in the parking lot between Subway and Koto.

Nguyen said he doesn’t know what happened but knows the victim, a frequent customer, who came inside the restaurant bleeding and asking for help.

Nguyen said that’s when called police.

"He’s OK now. That’s the main thing. My reputation is ruined a little bit, but that’s OK. He’s our friend. He feels better. That’s good,” Nguyen said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still looking for the woman who is described to be 5-feet-tall with jaw-length dark hair. She was possibly near Laundry Land and Koto.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police.