Two arrested after armed robbery in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery in Amherst County.

It happened on Friday in the Wright Shop Road area of Madison Heights.

The victim told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint. He said the robber was wearing a mask and took some money and “personal items”, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim gave deputies a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which they used to identify and arrest Shellie Roark at his home in the 100 block of Clark Street in Madison Heights.

Roark was charged with armed robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Deputies also arrested Amy Hatcher, of Madison Heights, for obstruction of justice in connection with this investigation. Authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 434-946-9373 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.