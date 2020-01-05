Police: Radford man charged with DUI for hitting a pedestrian

RADFORD Va. – A Radford man has been charged with driving under the influence for hitting a pedestrian in Christiansburg.

Police say Stuart Howell Goldstein, 56, was driving a 2013 Audi northbound on North Franklin Street when he hit the man around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The 51-year-old man who was hit was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. He’s in serious condition.

Christiansburg Police are investigating.