24-year-old man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 24-year-old Pittsylvania County man died late Sunday night after being hit by a pickup truck, according to Virginia State Police.

At 11:43 p.m., a man walking in the right lane of Route 29 North was hit by a 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, about a tenth of a mile north of Route 703 in Pittsylvania County, according to police.

Police identified the man as Loren Drew Wright, 24, of Java, and said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location