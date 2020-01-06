3-car garage destroyed in Roanoke County fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Fire crews quickly extinguished a garage fire in Roanoke County on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., crews responded to the 3600 block of Pinevale Road for a report of a residential structure fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from a detached three-car garage located behind a home.

There was one person in the garage at the time of the fire who safely evacuated.

The two occupants of the home will not be displaced and the fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes. At least one vehicle is damaged. The garage is a total loss. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate the damages.