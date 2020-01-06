Authorities investigating after credit card stolen on Old Town Road used at Salem Walmart

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A woman was able to buy more than $1,000 worth of products using a stolen credit card at the Salem Walmart last month, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The credit card was in a wallet that was reported stolen from Ponnie’s Boutique on Old Town Road in Shawsville on Dec. 12.

Authorities said a man and a woman later went to Walmart to use the card.

The woman, who authorities said has tattoos on the back of her right hand and long fingernails, used the card and spent $1,187.97.

The man, who authorities said has the word “kings” tattoed on the top of his right hand, had his attempted purchase of $1,273.87 declined.

Anyone who recognizes either of these individuals is asked to contact Investigator McMillan at 540-382-6915, ext. 44337.