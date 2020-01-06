Lace up your skates for indoor winter fun in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Winter doesn’t stop the family fun. In fact, Lancerlot Sports Complex turns up the fun factor just in time for the colder months.

The sports complex has aquatics, a workout center and offers health and fitness classes. But Lancerlot, also called “The Lot,” is known for its ice rink.

Whether you’re catching a Virginia Tech hockey home game, getting private lessons, taking a figure skating class or at public skating, seven days out of the week you’ll find someone on the ice.

The rink has a public skate at least once a day.

Rink manager, Joey Mullen, gave 10 News reporter Megan Woods a few lessons on the ice.

You can spend some time on the ice too! Click here to take at the rink’s calendar to see when the next public skate session is. Public skate admission is $7, $3 for skate rental.