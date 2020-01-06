The Roanoke Valley Curling club hosted a curling session on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Catching the hang of the sport that’s sweeping the nation.

The Roanoke Valley Curl Curling club held it’s the first session of the year on Sunday to teach families how to play the Olympic game of curling.

The session is the first of two that will be held this year.

Organizers say the event sold out quickly and they look forward to hosting the next session.

To sign up for the next one, head to www.curlroanoke.com