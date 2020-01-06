What’s News Today: reassessments, road construction

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council will receive a briefing on real estate reassessments today. The city says reassessment notices will be mailed to property owners today. Those wishing to appeal the decision will have until early February to file for one. This follows Roanoke County owners receiving notices last week. The county's real estate values increased 3.14 percent since last year. Franklin County also recently mailed notice of reassessment to homeowners.

Traffic will be released today at the intersection of Tate Spring Road and Thomson Drive in Lynchburg. Crews will relocate a storm sewer in an effort to prevent flooding that occurs during heavy rain events. Traffic will be down to one lane on Tate Springs Road. Left turns will not be allowed from Tate Springs on Thomson. Work is expected to take about three weeks.

Nightly bridge closures in Botetourt County could impact your commute. Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. To 6 a.m., the bridge on Route 685 over Craig Creek will be periodically closed as crews repair the bridge. Work is expected to take two months.

The Rockbridge Area Chamber hosts the State of the Community Breakfast this morning. Leaders from Rockbridge County, Lexington and Buena Vista, as well as Delegate Ronnie Campbell and Senator Creigh Deeds will speak as they look ahead to 2020.