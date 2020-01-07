New River Valley prepares for possible wintry weather

As a precaution, VDOT treated major interstates and roads on Monday.

Crews were out overnight and keeping a close eye out for conditions throughout the morning.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you head out Tuesday morning:

Give crews room to clear roads

Don’t pass snow plow vehicles -- treat them like emergency vehicles

Look out for spots under shade, bridges, untreated roads and walkways

Slow down and give yourself extra travel time

Leave more space between you and other cars.

“As we head through this winter weather event, not expecting a tremendous amount of travel impact but you still should be careful and use extra caution if you have to be out and about tomorrow,” said Jason Bond with Virginia Department of Transportation.