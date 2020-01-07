Two arrested after police say they stole 12 guns from Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men were arrested after police say they stole 12 handguns from a Lynchburg business.

Authorities say officers responded to the incident around 1 a.m. on Tuesday at W&W Novelty after an alarm was set off. When officers arrived, they reportedly found the glass of the front door broken and several items missing from the business.

While officers were investigating, they saw two men walking down Lakeside Drive. When officers went to stop them, the two men ran away. Officers were able to catch one, and a K9 was able to detain the other suspect.

Police say they were able to get all 12 stolen guns back.