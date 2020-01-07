Two hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 81 in Botetourt County

Tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 167 on Jan. 7, 2020.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday’s winter weather has caused many crashes along Interstate 81.

In Botetourt County, crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 167, near the Buchanan exit, that sent two people to the hospital, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

Although traffic is now open in both directions, drivers are still encouraged to find alternate routes as cleanup will be ongoing.

Below is a map of the approximate crash location.