Water main break expected to close parts of Roanoke’s Orange Ave. for several hours

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

The left lane of Orange Avenue is now open, according to Roanoke City Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

A water main break on Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke is expected to cause some major delays.

According to Sarah Baumgardner, director of public relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority, crews are currently working to isolate and repair the break near the intersection of Orange Avenue and King Street next to Rockfab Kitchen & Bath.

The break reportedly happened between 2 and 2:30 a.m. and has impacted 3 to 4 businesses.

Baumgardner says traffic is being detoured through the parking lots of Rockfab Kitchen & Bath and McDonald’s.

Detours could be in place until late afternoon, early evening. Water is expected to be restored at impacted businesses by early afternoon.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.