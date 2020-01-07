What’s News Today: General Assembly returns

The Virginia General Assembly returns to session today with the democrats holding a majority in both the House of Delegates and State Senate. They are expected to take up a number of measures this session, including gun control, access to voting and spending on education and infrastructure and increasing the minimum wage. Governor Ralph Northam will deliver the State of the Commonwealth address tonight. We will have a crew in Richmond with reaction to opening day proceedings. Our coverage continues tonight on 10 News starting at 5 p.m.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg starting today. Temporary closures will be on Link Road between Cranehill Drive and Gregory Lane between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through this weekend. Crews will install a gas line.