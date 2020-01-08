Black Dog Salvage saves historic artifacts from Roanoke Fire Station No. 7

Construction is well underway on the new Roanoke Fire Station No. 7. But before crews took hammers and excavators to tear down the old building, the fire department teamed up with Black Dog Salvage to save historic pieces of the old structure.

The old station was built in 1922 and due to land issues, it had to be torn down in order to build a new station that would meet all the department’s needs.

Because that building meant so much to the community, Black Dog Salvage offered to help out and filmed it all for a “Salvage Dawgs” episode.

In July, crews brought in their gear and managed to save things like poles, woodwork, doors and brass furnishings.

Fire Chief David Hoback said the best part is that all of those historic artifacts will be incorporated into the design of the new station.

“They have a lot of creative ideas of how to use a lot of those things that we reclaimed into the new station," said Chief Hoback. "Whether it’s making countertops or it’s making desks or it’s making picture frames or accent walls, or whatever it be, but as you walk through you’ll be able to see the character of the old station brought into the new.”

If the weather cooperates, the plan is to open the new station by November or December.

The special "Salvage Dawgs” episode airs Thursday night at 9 p.m. on the DIY Network.