Botetourt County leaders want to hear from residents about child care options

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – With all the growth Botetourt County is experiencing, leaders say there’s a specific concern about child care options.

Leaders want opinions from residents about the need for more child care options.

There’s now a survey for residents to fill out, asking them about child care facilities. Leaders want to know how strong demand is and where the needs are located.

They say the lack of options hurt businesses because workers have to stay home with their kids.

“We don’t have enough capacity for child care. Each of our dozen child care providers are at capacity and they have waiting lists,” said Ken McFadyen, Botetourt County Director of Economic Development.

There are about a dozen child care providers in the county right now. Leaders will use the survey results to encourage existing centers to expand and others to move into Botetourt County.

The survey will be available through Feb. 8.

Click here to be directed to the survey.