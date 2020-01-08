Roanoke County police asking for help finding teenage girl

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who left her Roanoke County home in November.

Roanoke County police say Mazzy Price was last seen in the city of Roanoke a few days ago in the area of 5th Street and Elm Ave.

Mazzy is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police do not believe she is in any danger.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.