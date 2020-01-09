Danville police prevent woman from jumping off bridge into Dan River

DANVILLE, Va. – An 18-year-old woman has a Danville police officer to thank for saving her life on Thursday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., police say an officer was crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and saw a woman displaying signs of mental distress.

She was threatening to jump off the bridge into the Dan River, according to police.

After the officer pulled over, a Danville Pittsylvania Community Services counselor was driving along the bridge and stopped to assist.

After a half-hour, the two were able to talk the woman off the bridge and encourage her to seek help.

The bridge reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

The woman was taken to Sovah Health Danville and continues to be evaluated.