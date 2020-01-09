Duo charged in connection with three separate larceny, burglary incidents in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men have been charged in connection with larceny or burglary incidents at three separate Lynchburg businesses.

Tyler Bivins, 20, of Lynchburg, and Wilbert Butler, 22, of Madison Heights, face numerous charges, according to Lynchburg police.

The crimes took place at the Burger King on Memorial Avenue, the Walmart on Old Forest Road and Honda Suzuki of Lynchburg on 12th Street.

In connection with a burglary at Burger King on Nov. 28, Bivins and Butler were both charged with breaking and entering at nighttime, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy to commit burglary.

In connection with a larceny at Walmart on Jan. 2, Bivins and Butler were both charged with grand larceny of merchandise.

In connection with a burglary at Honda Suzuki of Lynchburg on Jan. 3, Bivins and Butler were both charged with breaking and entering at nighttime and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Lynchburg police recovered two missing dirt bikes.

Anyone with information about the burglary at the Memorial Avenue Burger King should contact Det. R.G. Miller at 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

Anyone with information about the larceny at the Old Forest Road Walmart or the burglary at Honda Suzuki should contact Det. C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.