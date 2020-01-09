Flowers Foods to invest $25 million into its Lynchburg bakery, creating 15 new jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One of the U.S.'s largest producers of packaged baked foods plans to invest $25 million into its longstanding Lynchburg bakery, transforming it into an organic facility.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that Flowers Foods wants to expand the bakery, a move that will create 15 new jobs in Lynchburg.

Virginia competed with other states for this project. The new facility will serve the entire mid-Atlantic market.

The Flowers Foods bakery in Lynchburg has been in operation for more than 40 years.

“Flowers Foods’ bakery is an institution in Lynchburg,” said Northam.

Company officials say Lynchburg’s location factored into the decision, including its proximity to major interstates.

Flowers Foods is based out of Thomasville, Georgia. Its top brands include Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread and Tastykake.