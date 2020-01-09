Man severely injured after being trapped inside car during Lynchburg crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a man was trapped inside his car during a crash in Lynchburg Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Wards Road and involved three cars, according to police.

Authorities say a man, who was trapped inside his car, suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries. A woman in a separate car was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. A woman driving the third car involved was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation, according to police.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays for around 30 minutes.