Man severely injured after being trapped inside car during Lynchburg crash
Two people hurt, both with non-life-threatening injuries
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a man was trapped inside his car during a crash in Lynchburg Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Wards Road and involved three cars, according to police.
Authorities say a man, who was trapped inside his car, suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries. A woman in a separate car was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. A woman driving the third car involved was not hurt.
The crash is under investigation, according to police.
Authorities say drivers should expect delays for around 30 minutes.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.