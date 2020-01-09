Roanoke County Public Library encourages kids to read 1,000 books before kindergarten

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A little reading can go a long way with kids, and the Roanoke County Public Library is hoping parents read a little bit more to their toddlers and infants.

The library system has partnered with the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” initiative. Much like the name implies, it encourages children and parents to read 1,000 books before the kids enter grade school.

The initiative tracks the number of books read, and offers prizes for every 100 book milestone.

County librarians say reading books helps develop children in a way technology just can’t do.

“Reading helps them learn how to talk," said Jen Whitcomb with the Roanoke County Public Library. "It’s not just about reading words on the page. It’s about language development.”

Librarians say if your child has a favorite book, you can read it repeatedly and have it count towards the goal of 1,000 books each time.

You can sign up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at any Roanoke County Public Library.